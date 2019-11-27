5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
2014 BMW X1 Sports Package, a Great Performing Subcompact SUV !
AMAZING CONDITION, this 2014 BMW X1 comes with a 2 LITRE 4 CYLINDER TURBO MOTOR that puts out 240 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: HEATED RED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
SPORTS PACKAGE !
CLEAN CARFAX !
Includes PROXIMITY SENSORS and X DRIVE ALL WHEEL DRIVE !
GREAT GAS MILEAGE FOR THE CLASS: 9.77/14.03 KILOMETERS PER LITRE (city/hwy).
Well reviewed: RANKED #1 FOR 2014 LUXURY SUBCOMPACTS, FINALIST FOR BEST LUXURY COMPACT SUV FOR THE MONEY (cars.usnews.com).
"And it's a fun drive, with a surprising amount of smooth, linear thrust coming from the 2.0-liter turbo four (and little turbo lag, to boot). The eight-speed automatic transmission is pretty quick and predictable. As a package, it's a taut, responsive, engaging drive," (roadandtrack.com).
Great reliability rating: 79/100 JD POWER AND ASSOCIATES (quality and reliability rating).
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, keyless remote entry, and two sets of keys.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
