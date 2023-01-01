2014 Buick Verano

$8,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 4 , 9 9 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10524612

10524612 Stock #: 6648

6648 VIN: 1G4PP5SK9E4130179

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6648

Mileage 224,996 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Dual front knee airbags Emergency interior trunk release Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer rear window defogger Automatic climate control Front Floor Mats Remote Engine Start Cargo Area Light Adjustable front headrests Front Reading Lights Front assist handle Ambient Lighting Adjustable rear headrests Air filtration Manual day/night rearview mirror Door courtesy lights Mechanical Power Steering Electronic Parking Brake 3.23 axle ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Front fog lights Variable intermittent front wipers Convenience Clock External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Comfort Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS digital odometer Rearview Camera System Front cupholders Braking Assist Leather steering wheel trim Premium cloth upholstery Front Seatbelt Pretensioners speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass 3-point front seatbelts Acoustic laminated glass Multi-function display Humidity/dewpoint sensors ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION SECOND ROW REAR VENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS DIAMETER 25 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING VOICE OPERATED PHONE 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S) 4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP 2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS 130 AMPS ALTERNATOR ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS MULTI-SPOKE WHEEL SPOKES HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS SILVER WINDOW TRIM COLOR KEYED INTERIOR ACCENTS INTELLILINK INFOTAINMENT 15.1 STEERING RATIO SIRIUSXM WEATHER CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.