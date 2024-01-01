Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>GREAT CONDITION 2014 CHEVY CRUZE LT1 MANUAL FOR SALE!! VEHICLE IS IN GREAT CONDITION WITH A NEW CLUCTH KIT INSTALLED AND LIKE NEW GOODYEAR WINTER TIRES! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD FOR $7,000 PLUS TAX, CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE! WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE. IF INTERESTED PLEASE CALL 647 862 7904 FOR A COPY OF THE CARFAX OR TO SET UP A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 647 862 7904</p>

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

178,450 KM

Details Description Features

$7,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LS

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

  1. 1706806393
  2. 1706806413
  3. 1706806393
  4. 1706806393
  5. 1706806393
  6. 1706806413
  7. 1706806413
  8. 1706806413
  9. 1706806413
  10. 1706806413
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
178,450KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PB5SH2E7210101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,450 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT CONDITION 2014 CHEVY CRUZE LT1 MANUAL FOR SALE!! VEHICLE IS IN GREAT CONDITION WITH A NEW CLUCTH KIT INSTALLED AND LIKE NEW GOODYEAR WINTER TIRES! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD FOR $7,000 PLUS TAX, CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE! WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE. IF INTERESTED PLEASE CALL 647 862 7904 FOR A COPY OF THE CARFAX OR TO SET UP A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 647 862 7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LS for sale in North York, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LS 178,450 KM $7,000 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LS 1LT for sale in North York, ON
2011 Chevrolet Cruze LS 1LT 182,500 KM $4,952 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Accent Preferred 5dr HB for sale in North York, ON
2019 Hyundai Accent Preferred 5dr HB 230,753 KM $9,499 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

647-862-XXXX

(click to show)

647-862-7904

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze