$7,000+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1LS
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1LS
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$7,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 178,450 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT CONDITION 2014 CHEVY CRUZE LT1 MANUAL FOR SALE!! VEHICLE IS IN GREAT CONDITION WITH A NEW CLUCTH KIT INSTALLED AND LIKE NEW GOODYEAR WINTER TIRES! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD FOR $7,000 PLUS TAX, CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE! WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE. IF INTERESTED PLEASE CALL 647 862 7904 FOR A COPY OF THE CARFAX OR TO SET UP A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 647 862 7904
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.
Email Auto Resale Inc.
Auto Resale Inc.
Call Dealer
647-862-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
647-862-7904