$5,950+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT Auto
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT Auto
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
$5,950
+ taxes & licensing
206,842KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB0E7458601
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour "
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 174682
- Mileage 206,842 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Chevrolet Cruze, a Great Option for a Practical Choice Sedan !
GREAT CONDITION, this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze comes with a 1.8 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 138 HORSEPOWER.
GREAT RELIABILITY SCORES, 4/5 JD POWER AND ASSOCIATES RELIABILITY RATING.
Well Reviewed: The Cruze rides smoothly, even over rough pavement, and it s available with fuel-efficient gas engine, (car.usnews.com).
Chevrolet Cruze is an excellent choice among compact sedans, and is one of the best-selling cars in the Chevy lineup. It has a roomy interior, admirable fuel economy and a long list of
standard features, (newcartestdrive.com).
The 2014 Chevy Cruze is a good pick for shoppers in the market for a used compact car. The Cruze rides smoothly, even over rough pavement, and it s available with fuel-efficient gas
and diesel engines. The Cruze s interior has an upscale look as well, and it remains quiet while cruising at highway speeds, (cars.usnews.com).
GREAT GAS MILEAGE: 10.62/14.88 KILOMETERS PER LITRE (city/hwy).
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected by an independent mechanic, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Dual front knee airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
3.53 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome window trim
Variable intermittent front wipers
Convenience
Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Leather steering wheel trim
Premium cloth upholstery
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Spare tire kit
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DIAMETER 25 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
130 AMPS ALTERNATOR
ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
0.5 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
5 WHEEL SPOKES
PAINTED ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
ACOUSTIC WINDSHIELD LAMINATED GLASS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
2014 Chevrolet Cruze