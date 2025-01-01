$4,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2LT
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2LT
Location
Carview Motors
2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
416-665-1000
$4,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
160,381KM
VIN 1G1PE5SB6E7199123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 909333
- Mileage 160,381 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carview Motors
2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury Collection 257,677 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Patriot High Altitude 214,671 KM $5,950 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Murano SL 237,324 KM $5,950 + tax & lic
Email Carview Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors
2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-665-XXXX(click to show)
$4,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Carview Motors
416-665-1000
2014 Chevrolet Cruze