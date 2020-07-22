Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

228,176 KM

Details Description Features

$3,200

+ tax & licensing
$3,200

+ taxes & licensing

CrediCar

416-639-2142

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

$3,200

+ taxes & licensing

228,176KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5670666
  Stock #: T973
  VIN: 1G1PC5SB8E7110545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Medium Titanium (AFC)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # T973
  • Mileage 228,176 KM

Vehicle Description

"AS IS SPECIAL "

This vehicle is being sold AS-IS at a very low price to move fast!

We will provide you with:

Full disclosure (history/accident search)

CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing.

**As per regulations, OMVIC requires us to state: The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Call our sales department for more information regarding this rule.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Front Wheel Drive
Child security rear door locks
6-Speaker Audio System
4-way manual front passenger seat adjuster
6-way manual driver seat adjuster
Enhanced acoustic insulation package
SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 trial months beyond which service fees apply*
Compact spare wheel and tire
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchors & top tethers for children in all rear positions
Defogger, rear window
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Trunk entrapment release, internal
Tires, P215/60R16 all season blackwall
Lighting, dome with theatre dimming
Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning
Steering, power, electric
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger
Shift knob, leather wrapped
TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER
Chrome wheel covers, bolt on
Glass, solar-absorbing light tinted
Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay
Mirrors, outside heated, power adjustable, body coloured, manual folding
Wheels, 16" steel
Wipers, variable intermittent with washers
Assist handles, outboard positions
Console, centre with sliding armrest, storage, and dual cup holders
Convenience hooks, rear
Cupholders, (2) front centre console, (2) rear armrest, (1) bottle holder in each front door panel
Glovebox, auxiliary centre dash
Instrumentation, driver information centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy, instantaneous fuel economy, average vehicle speed, oil life monitoring
Lighting, dual map
Lighting, trunk
Mirror, rear-view, manual day/night
Power outlets, (2) auxiliary in centre console
Rear 60/40 split-folding seat -inc: adjustable outboard head restraints, rear armrest
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Theft deterrent system -inc: anti-theft alarm, engine immobilizer
Windows, power with express-down on all and driver only express-up
Alternator, 130 amp
Battery, maintenance-free with rundown protection
Brake system, 4-wheel anti-lock front disc/rear drum
Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut -inc: aluminum control arms w/hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear compound crank
Suspension, sport lowered chassis
Audio interface
Air bags, driver and front passenger frontal and knee -inc: passenger sensing system
Air bags, front and rear roof rail curtain for outboard seating positions
Air bags, front and rear seat-mounted outboard side-impact
Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear with front height adjust

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

