Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

185,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Access Motors

416-736-7641

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Location

Access Motors

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

416-736-7641

  1. 6428534
  2. 6428534
Contact Seller

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

185,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6428534
  • Stock #: 9135
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB4E7343449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9135
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTRA CLEA FULLY LOADED AUTOMATIC, very reliable well affordable economical sedan, call for test drive and FINANCING APPROVAL today

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Access Motors

2015 Jeep Cherokee 4...
 303,000 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2014 Acura MDX SH-AW...
 234,000 KM
$15,750 + tax & lic
2012 BMW 3 Series 4d...
 177,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Access Motors

Access Motors

Access Motors

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

Call Dealer

416-736-XXXX

(click to show)

416-736-7641

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory