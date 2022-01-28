Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

91,285 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rover

416-654-3413

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1.4L TURBO 1LT|REMOTE STARTER AUTOMATIC A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1.4L TURBO 1LT|REMOTE STARTER AUTOMATIC A/C

Location

Auto Rover

4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9

416-654-3413

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

91,285KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8187696
  • Stock #: 1491
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB0E7114718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1491
  • Mileage 91,285 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL! GREAT FUEL ECONOMY! 1.4L TURBO! AUTOMATIC! ICE COLD A/C! RED ON BLACK, AUTOMATIC, A/C, BLUETOOTH INTEGRATION, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS/MIRORRS and more! REMOTE STARTER! 


2012 2013 2014 2015 2016


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


WE ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


To our Valued Customers,


In the interest of protecting Public Health & Safety and with the recommendations of local government due to COVID-19, AutoRover is OPEN ‘BY APPOINTMENT ONLY’ until further notice.
PLEASE CALL 416-654-3413 to discuss availability and schedule your viewing MONDAY - THURSDAY 11-6 PM & FRIDAY - SATURDAY 11-5 PM. 


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~CELEBRATING 26 YEARS IN BUSINESS~ALL VEHICLES SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED for an additional $795. If not Certified, as per OMVIC regulation, the vehicle is UNFIT, NOT DRIVABLE and NOT PRESENTED AS BEING IN ROADWORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY*VISIT US@ 4521 CHESSWOOD DR. NORTH YORK M3J 2V6 or CALL US @ 416-654-3413 for more details ~We SERVICE what we SELL~

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Rover

2011 MINI Cooper Cou...
 119,029 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Jett...
 110,441 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 92,853 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Rover

Auto Rover

Auto Rover

4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9

Call Dealer

416-654-XXXX

(click to show)

416-654-3413

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory