2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1.4L TURBO 1LT|REMOTE STARTER AUTOMATIC A/C
Location
Auto Rover
4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$8,995
- Stock #: 1491
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB0E7114718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 91,285 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL! GREAT FUEL ECONOMY! 1.4L TURBO! AUTOMATIC! ICE COLD A/C! RED ON BLACK, AUTOMATIC, A/C, BLUETOOTH INTEGRATION, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS/MIRORRS and more! REMOTE STARTER!
~CELEBRATING 26 YEARS IN BUSINESS~ALL VEHICLES SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED for an additional $795. If not Certified, as per OMVIC regulation, the vehicle is UNFIT, NOT DRIVABLE and NOT PRESENTED AS BEING IN ROADWORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY
Vehicle Features
