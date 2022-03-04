Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

175,600 KM

Details Description

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

LT

LT

Location

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499

+ taxes & licensing

175,600KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8464614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,600 KM

Vehicle Description

BluetoothCruise controlPower locksPower windows

1-3 YEAR WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES, NO MATTER MILEAGE, CONDITION.


 


WE FINANCE WITH 0 DOWN! (O.A.C)


 


For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive.


 


Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.


 


647-703-2620


 


CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Avenue W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD) 


 


Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

