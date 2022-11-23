Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

146,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Dynasty Auto Selection

416-645-0196

2LT Navigation/Sunroof/Leather/Camera

2LT Navigation/Sunroof/Leather/Camera

Location

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

146,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9444066
  • Stock #: 445231
  • VIN: 1g1pe5sb2e7445231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification Included in the Price!!!Top of the line,Navigation,Grey/Black Leather,Sunroof,Rear View Camera,Only 146.000Km,For Only 8.995

Interested in this vehicle? We offer financing for all credits, Good or Bad. Want to know if you are approved? Get started with your finance application through our SECURED application page. Click HERE to get started. A representative from Dynasty Auto Selection will contact you to let you know if you are approved. For more information email dynastycars@gmail.com or call us today at 1 416-645-0196. Our Vehicle Certification is FREE and will be done upon purchase for vehicles being registered in Ontario Only (Vehicles purchased wholesale or being shipped out of the country/province will be sold AS IS and will NOT be Certified). That includes Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing and 1-month warranty for every safety item! If not certified as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle deemed to be not drivable, when not certified. Dynasty Auto Selection excels in assisting clients find the vehicle they desire. We take the extra step to disclose all information regarding any vehicle in stock with full transparency before taking the next step to purchase. This is done to ensure you have a full understanding of the vehicle you are buying. Before displaying any vehicle, we have them go through a Pre-Sale and Post-Sale inspection at the auction to ensure they are mechanically fit and sound. For your own peace of mind, you always have the choice to inspect our vehicles through your preferred mechanic. Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve: Vehicle Certification (Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing, and 1-month warranty for every safety item) available for FREE (Vehicles purchased wholesale or being shipped out of the country/province will be sold AS IS and will NOT be Certified). That Includes Free Carfax History Report Certified In-house Mechanic Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty Available (See below) Financing with rates starting as low as 6.9% APR *Terms and Conditions May Apply* We Accept Trade-ins and save you money on the difference Dynasty Auto Selection takes pride in delivering their promises and keeping new and returning clients happy within 20 years of being in the Used Car industry. Our indoor showroom displays over 300 vehicles with various brands to choose from; Audi, Volvo, Acura, BMW, Lexus, Mercedes, Honda, Cadillac, Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Infiniti and much more. We are located in North York, Ontario at 2424 Finch Ave West, Unit 1, North York, ON M9M 2E3 *Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty* Dynasty Auto Selection has been partnered with Lubrico Warranty in the last 20 years. Lubrico Warranty has nearly 40 years of providing mechanical breakdown protection to hundreds of thousands of car buyers since 1977. Over 2,500 repair centers to protect customers from unforeseen repair expenses. No Claims made within your term? You can Double Your Term! Certified Power-train Plus Coverage: 24 month/Unlimited km Power-train 3 month/Unlimited km Comprehensive 36 month/60,000 km Power-train 6 month/10,000 km Comprehensive 48 month/80,000 km Power-train 12 month/20,000 km Comprehensive Call our sales team at 1 416 -645-0196 for more information on Lubrico Warranty

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
STEERING WHEEL
cupholders
Assist handles
Rear armrest
SHIFT KNOB
4-way manual front passenger seat adjuster
Rear 60/40 split-folding seat -inc: adjustable outboard head restraints
Front Wheel Drive
Power
Console
Climate Control
Air Bags
Child security rear door locks
Rear Vision Camera
safety belt pretensioners
Suspension
6-Speaker Audio System
Enhanced acoustic insulation package
Compact spare wheel and tire
Rear
Steering
Rear Window
battery
trunk
storage
fuel range
average fuel economy
alternator
POWER OUTLETS
MIRRORS
glovebox
ENGINE
6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster
seatbelts
headlamps
steering column
rear air ducts
Lighting
Instrumentation
MANUAL FOLDING
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchors & top tethers for children in all rear positions
Heated driver and front passenger seats -inc: 3 warmth settings
WINDOWS
average vehicle speed
Defogger
Glass
Trunk entrapment release
dome with theatre dimming
driver and front passenger
front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning
internal
manual day/night
Electric
Leather Wrapped
body coloured
Mirror
power adjustable
Wipers
25mm hollow stabilizer bar
Convenience hooks
centre with sliding armrest
floor mounted
outside heated
front independent MacPherson strut -inc: aluminum control arms w/hydraulic bushings
instantaneous fuel economy
rear-view
manual tilt and telescopic
ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER
driver and front passenger frontal and knee -inc: passenger sensing system
solar-absorbing light tinted
halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay
variable intermittent with washers
outboard positions
and dual cup holders
auxiliary centre dash
oil life monitoring
dual map
power with express-down on all and driver only express-up
130 amp
maintenance-free with rundown protection
rear compound crank
sport lowered chassis
front and rear roof rail curtain for outboard seating positions
front and rear seat-mounted outboard side-impact
3-point front and rear with front height adjust
3-spoke leather wrapped with silver accent
audio and phone interface
driver information centre DIC -inc: trip odometer
2 front centre console
2 rear armrest
1 bottle holder in each front door panel
2 auxiliary in centre console

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

