2014 Chevrolet Impala

$15,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 0 , 1 6 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10325568

6456 VIN: 2G1115SL2E9112939

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6456

Mileage 170,162 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Electronic Parking Brake Dual front knee airbags Emergency interior trunk release Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer Compass rear window defogger Automatic climate control Front Floor Mats Remote Engine Start Cargo Area Light Adjustable front headrests Front Reading Lights Front assist handle Adjustable rear headrests Air filtration Chrome Interior Accents Manual day/night rearview mirror Mechanical Power Steering Tool Kit 3.23 axle ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Convenience Clock Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Exterior Auto ON/OFF Headlights Intermittent front wipers Comfort Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS digital odometer Front cupholders Radio data system Braking Assist Leather steering wheel trim Simulated wood dash trim Simulated wood door trim Heated Side Mirrors Premium cloth upholstery Front Seatbelt Pretensioners speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Cornering brake control 3-point front seatbelts Acoustic laminated glass Body-color body side moldings Multi-function display Hidden exhaust ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION SECOND ROW REAR VENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT DOOR POCKETS STORAGE FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY 150 AMPS ALTERNATOR MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS 2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD 4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP REAR FOLDING ARMRESTS ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS 4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS 4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS 1.2 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH DIAMETER 16 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR MYLINK INFOTAINMENT 15.2 STEERING RATIO LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS FLIP AND FOLD REAR SEAT FOLDING 0.9 REAR BRAKE WIDTH 100 WATTS THREE 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S) APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS DIAMETER 28 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR PAINTED ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS

