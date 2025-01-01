$13,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!!~
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!!~
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
220,099KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GCUKSEC8EG135224
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 220,099 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
** ** SPECIAL LIMITED TIME OFFER ** ** PURCHASE ANY VEHICLE THIS WEEK AND RECEIVE 4 BRAND-NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AT NO ADDITIONAL COST!!! DON T MISS THIS EXCLUSIVE CHANCE TO UPGRADE YOUR RIDE AND STAY PREPARED FOR ANY WEATHER!!!
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Crew Cab, black color with 220,000km (STK#8276) This vehicle was $14990 NOW ON SALE FOR $13990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- 4x4
- Bluetooth
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Crew Cab, black color with 220,000km (STK#8276) This vehicle was $14990 NOW ON SALE FOR $13990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- 4x4
- Bluetooth
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Rearview monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Halogen Headlights
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Tow/Haul Mode
Front Tow Hooks
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
3.08 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Rearview Camera System
Oil Pressure Gauge
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Leather steering wheel trim
trailer stability control
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Front seatback storage
3-point front seatbelts
Leather-trimmed upholstery
Multi-function display
Front struts
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Hill holder control
Pickup bed light
115V POWER OUTLET(S)
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
PUDDLE LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
ELECTRONIC HI-LO 4WD SELECTOR
FOLDS UP REAR SEAT FOLDING
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
150 AMPS ALTERNATOR
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
3.0 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
4-PIN TRAILER WIRING
MYLINK INFOTAINMENT
16.3 STEERING RATIO
CHROME BODY SIDE MOLDINGS
1.18 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
0.79 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
DRIVER SIDE AUTO-DIMMING SIDE MIRRORS
REAR STEP BUMPER DETAIL
DIAMETER 34 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
LIFT ASSIST TAILGATE
POWER PICKUP SLIDING REAR WINDOW
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From First Choice Motors
2014 Volkswagen Jetta TSI ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!!~ 245,886 KM $5,990 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!!~ 204,303 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS SKYACTIV ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRA 182,264 KM $8,490 + tax & lic
Email First Choice Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
Call Dealer
647-407-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500