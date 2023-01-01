Menu
We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/ To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing.

AUTO REV
4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B 4459 Chesswood Dr
Toronto, ON
M3J 2C2 T: (416)636-7776
EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM Monday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Tuesday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Wednesday:      10:00 AM – 6:30 PM Thursday:          10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Friday:               10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Saturdays:         10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Sundays:                       CLOSED

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

116,000 KM

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Sonic

WELL MAINTAIN,LT MODEL,HB,AUTO,BACK CAM

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

WELL MAINTAIN,LT MODEL,HB,AUTO,BACK CAM

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

  1. 1700948914
  2. 1700948914
  3. 1700948914
Logo_NoBadges

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

116,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1JC6EH8E4202641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2014 Chevrolet Sonic