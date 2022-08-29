$7,900+ tax & licensing
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
416-787-7888
2014 Dodge Cargo Van
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
220,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9053062
- Stock #: 1112
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 220,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Dodge RAM Cargo Vehicle 220k kms, air conditioner, power window, power lock, keyless entry, power mirror, dual power, gas and natural gas, toolbox, backup camera, certified, $7900.
