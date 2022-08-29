Menu
2014 Dodge Cargo Van

220,000 KM

Details Description

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

416-787-7888

CV

Location

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

416-787-7888

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

220,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9053062
  • Stock #: 1112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Dodge RAM Cargo Vehicle 220k kms, air conditioner, power window, power lock, keyless entry, power mirror, dual power, gas and natural gas, toolbox, backup camera, certified, $7900.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

