Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Dart

148,001 KM

Details Description Features

$9,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Dart

2014 Dodge Dart

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Dart

SXT

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,895

+ taxes & licensing

148,001KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8292363
  • VIN: 1c3cdfbb5ed680985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,001 KM

Vehicle Description

CALLS OR TEXTS ONLY PLEASE ...WILL SELL FOR ABOVE SALE PRICE INCLUDING SAFETY, WARRANTY.PLUS HST AND LICENSING..ALSO INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 5000 KM LUBRICO DEALER SHIELD WARRANTY ADDITIONAL WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ..PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 416 271 9996 AUTO RESALE INC.56 MARTIN ROSS AVE TORONTO M3J 2L4 WE WORK BY APPT ONLY SO CALL 416 271 9996 THANK YOU

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Warranty Included
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

2014 Dodge Dart SXT
 148,001 KM
$9,895 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Micra S ...
 124,007 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Pass...
 185,001 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-271-XXXX

(click to show)

416-271-9996

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory