Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

122,000 KM

Details Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT SE MODEL,WELL MAINTAIN

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT SE MODEL,WELL MAINTAIN

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

  1. 1695825352
  2. 1695825352
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
122,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10475349
  • Stock #: 268215
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5ER268215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 268215
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Rev Inc.

2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 122,000 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2012 Subaru Impreza ...
 136,000 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Impreza ...
 88,000 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic

Email Auto Rev Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

Call Dealer

416-636-XXXX

(click to show)

416-636-7776

Alternate Numbers
416-828-0075
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory