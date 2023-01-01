$14,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT SE MODEL,WELL MAINTAIN
Location
Auto Rev Inc.
4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
416-636-7776
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595
122,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
