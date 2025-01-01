Menu
<p data-pm-slice=1 1 []>CLEAN TITLE</p><p>FULLY CERTIFIED ( included in price)</p><p>TWO BACK UP CAMERAS</p><p>TOUCH SCREEN</p><p>BLUETOOTH</p><p>ALLOY WHEELS</p><p>SUPER CLEAN</p><p>PERFECT ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION</p><p>WARRANTY AVAILABLE( engine , transmission , head gasket ) up to three years</p><ul><li><p><strong>Fully Certified</strong> – Safety inspection included in price</p></li><li><p><strong>Runs and drives like new</strong> – Smooth engine and transmission</p></li><li><p><strong>Up to 3 Years Warranty Available</strong> (Engine, Transmission, Head Gasket)</p></li></ul><p><strong>💰 Financing Available!</strong> All credit types welcome – easy approval process!</p><p>WHY CHOOSE US?/// WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? Weve got you covered!/// Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!/// 3-Year Warranty & Financing Available/// No Extra Fees: Certification is included!---- Call us now at +16476424935 to book your test drive!---- Were located at Unit 311-1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele and Finch.Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase!As an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.Up to 3Years Warranty available.Serving Customers Across Ontario📍 Location: 1275 Finch west, North York, Toronto.  Unit 311. Postal Code: M3J 0L5  📞 Contac: 6476424935 Sam🚗 Drives Excellent 🔑 Comes with Warranty Options Available

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

229,000 KM

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

13164980

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5

(437) 422-9465

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
229,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG9ER415054

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 229,000 KM

CLEAN TITLE

FULLY CERTIFIED ( included in price)

TWO BACK UP CAMERAS

TOUCH SCREEN

BLUETOOTH

ALLOY WHEELS

SUPER CLEAN

PERFECT ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION

WARRANTY AVAILABLE( engine , transmission , head gasket ) up to three years

  • Fully Certified – Safety inspection included in price

  • Runs and drives like new – Smooth engine and transmission

  • Up to 3 Years Warranty Available (Engine, Transmission, Head Gasket)

💰 Financing Available! All credit types welcome – easy approval process!

WHY CHOOSE US?/// WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? We've got you covered!/// Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!/// 3-Year Warranty & Financing Available/// No Extra Fees: Certification is included!---- Call us now at +16476424935 to book your test drive!---- We're located at Unit 311-1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele and Finch.Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase!As an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.Up to 3Years Warranty available.Serving Customers Across Ontario📍 Location: 1275 Finch west, North York, Toronto.  Unit 311. Postal Code: M3J 0L5  📞 Contac: 6476424935 Sam🚗 Drives Excellent 🔑 Comes with Warranty Options Available

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Best Auto Collection

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5
(437) 422-9465

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Auto Collection

(437) 422-9465

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan