$5,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Komfort Motors
24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2
647-685-3345
Advertised Unfit
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 226,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*7 SEATER*
*APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO*
DISCLAIMER: Vehicle not yet certified. Certification available for an additional $999+hst
$5,999+HST/LICENSING
Optional Certification includes:
•6 Month Warranty (Powertrain up to $1000 per claim)
•30 Day Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty
•Underbody Rustproofing
•Synthetic Oil & Filter Change
•New Suspension/Brakes/Tire Guarantee
•Professional In & Out Detailing Package
*GOOD ON GAS*
HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL
ON PARLE FRANÇAIS
إحنا بنتكلم عربي
*RUNS & DRIVES GREAT. NO CHECK ENGINE LIGHTS. NO OIL LEAKS*
2014 DODGE CARAVAN SXT 3.6L
*226,000KM*
*DEALER MAINTAINED*
Clean Title & CARFAX Available
(647)685-3345
John Taraboulsi
#24
4544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2
TORONTO, ON
HTTPS://KOMFORTMOTORS.COM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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647-685-3345