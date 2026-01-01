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<html> <p>*7 SEATER*</p> <br> <p>*APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO*</p> <br> <p>DISCLAIMER: Vehicle not yet certified. Certification available for an additional $999+hst</p> <br> <p>$5,999+HST/LICENSING</p> <p> </p> <p>Optional Certification includes:</p> <p> •6 Month Warranty (Powertrain up to $1000 per claim)</p> <p>•30 Day Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty</p> <p>•Underbody Rustproofing</p> <p>•Synthetic Oil & Filter Change</p> <p>•New Suspension/Brakes/Tire Guarantee</p> <p>•Professional In & Out Detailing Package</p> <br> <p>*GOOD ON GAS*</p> <br> <p> </p> <p>HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL</p> <p>ON PARLE FRANÇAIS</p> <p>إحنا بنتكلم عربي</p> <p> </p> <p>*RUNS & DRIVES GREAT. NO CHECK ENGINE LIGHTS. NO OIL LEAKS*</p> <p> </p> <p>2014 DODGE CARAVAN SXT 3.6L </p> <p> </p> <p>*226,000KM*</p> <br> <p>*DEALER MAINTAINED* </p> <p> </p> <p>Clean Title & CARFAX Available</p> <p> </p> <p>(647)685-3345</p> <p>John Taraboulsi</p> <p> </p> <p>#24</p> <p>4544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2</p> <p>TORONTO, ON</p> <p> </p> <p><a href=HTTPS://KOMFORTMOTORS.COM>HTTPS://KOMFORTMOTORS.COM</a></p> </html>

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

226,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
14155684.813178420?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=33459

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Komfort Motors

24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2

647-685-3345

  1. 1779722229531
  2. 1779722230076
  3. 1779722230541
  4. 1779722230950
  5. 1779722231375
  6. 1779722231791
  7. 1779722232205
  8. 1779722232634
  9. 1779722233085
  10. 1779722233515
  11. 1779722233952
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
226,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG8ER344395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 226,000 KM

Vehicle Description


*7 SEATER*




*APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO*




DISCLAIMER: Vehicle not yet certified. Certification available for an additional $999+hst




$5,999+HST/LICENSING



Optional Certification includes:


•6 Month Warranty (Powertrain up to $1000 per claim)


•30 Day Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty


•Underbody Rustproofing


•Synthetic Oil & Filter Change


•New Suspension/Brakes/Tire Guarantee


•Professional In & Out Detailing Package




*GOOD ON GAS*





HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL


ON PARLE FRANÇAIS


إحنا بنتكلم عربي



*RUNS & DRIVES GREAT. NO CHECK ENGINE LIGHTS. NO OIL LEAKS*



2014 DODGE CARAVAN SXT 3.6L



*226,000KM*




*DEALER MAINTAINED*



Clean Title & CARFAX Available



(647)685-3345


John Taraboulsi



#24


4544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2


TORONTO, ON



HTTPS://KOMFORTMOTORS.COM


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Exterior

Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2
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647-685-XXXX

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647-685-3345

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$5,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan