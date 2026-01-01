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Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in North York, ON

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
14435839.823043278?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=33459

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Komfort Motors

24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2

647-685-3345

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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VIN 2C4RDGBG6ER288375

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2
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647-685-XXXX

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647-685-3345

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Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan