Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

80,400 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT SXT|Stow&go|Navi|LOW KM|1 OWNER|NO ACCIDENT|

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT SXT|Stow&go|Navi|LOW KM|1 OWNER|NO ACCIDENT|

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

  1. 5388842
  2. 5388842
  3. 5388842
  4. 5388842
  5. 5388842
  6. 5388842
  7. 5388842
  8. 5388842
  9. 5388842
  10. 5388842
  11. 5388842
  12. 5388842
  13. 5388842
  14. 5388842
  15. 5388842
  16. 5388842
  17. 5388842
  18. 5388842
  19. 5388842
  20. 5388842
  21. 5388842
  22. 5388842
  23. 5388842
  24. 5388842
  25. 5388842
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5388842
  • Stock #: 8495A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8ER425087

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

80,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh trade-in 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, Stow & Go, One owner, Low kilometres, accident free, upgraded foldable Clarion Navigation/DVD system with flat screen, Air condition, cruise control, Alloys rim, windows visor, and winter mats included. looks and drives great! Carfax report: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=KEcjDxA1bcwbs4vLRJYOtCys%2fMXrcFcW - The vehicle is Certified Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy With Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER a MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession, Bankruptcy O.A.C WE ACCEPT DEBIT+VISA+ MASTERCARD FOR TEST DRIVE - PLEASE CALL Toll Free (888)- 864-6302 and book your appointment for a test drive. - Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 195 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, , Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham).

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trento Kia

2017 Kia Sportage AW...
 67,153 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2018 Chrysler Pacifi...
 68,850 KM
$41,150 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey S...
 118,262 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trento Kia

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-8800

Alternate Numbers
1-866-981-3365
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory