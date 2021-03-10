Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

96,700 KM

Details Description Features

$10,800

+ tax & licensing
$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Access Motors

416-736-7641

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Access Motors

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

416-736-7641

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

96,700KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6731435
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6ER330723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,700 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL FOR FINANCING APPROVAL
EXTRA CLEAN LOW KM , LOADED FREE OF ACCIDENT STOW AND GO !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Automatic
FWD
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Access Motors

Access Motors

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

416-736-7641

