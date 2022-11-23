2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9419899

9419899 Stock #: LW1909

LW1909 VIN: 2c4rdgbg1er116853

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 127,859 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Woodgrain Interior Trim Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Rear Spoiler Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Seating Cloth Seats Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door

