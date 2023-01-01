Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

139,158 KM

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT STOW N GO REAR A/C & HEAT TOW PKG ALLOYS

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT STOW N GO REAR A/C & HEAT TOW PKG ALLOYS

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

139,158KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9547048
  • Stock #: 8292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 139,158 KM

Vehicle Description

LEASED IN 2013 AND SERVICED IN 2016 AND 2017 IN A DODGE STORE............1 OWNER OFF LEASE.........VAN.....SXT MODEL .....AUTOMATIC........FULL STOW N GO...........REAR A/C AND HEAT..................CRUISE CONTROL........................ALLOY WHEELS...............KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE..........
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------**0 DOWN! No PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**................NO CREDIT..........NEW TO THE COUNTRY............BANKRUPTCY............COLLECTIONS.............CONSUMER PROPOSAL............YOU DON’T NEED GOOD CREDIT TO FINANCE A VEHICLE.............BAD CREDIT IS USUALLY GOOD ENOUGH............GIVE OUR FINANCE AND CREDIT EXPERTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO GET YOU APPROVED AND START REBUILDING CREDIT AT A FAIR RATE.....................100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED..................FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT!!!!...............* WE FINANCE EVERYONE(CALL FOR DETAILS)*............APPLY TODAY, DRIVE TODAY!.............FINANCING FROM 4.99% O.A.C. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO........

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Bluetooth

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

