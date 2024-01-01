2014 Dodge Journey

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. </span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 9.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;> </span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>AUTO REV</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>4459 Chesswood Dr</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Toronto, ON</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>M3J 2C2</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><strong><span style=font-size: 9.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;> </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>T: (416)636-7776</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 9.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;> </span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Monday:            10:00 AM – 7:00 PM</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Tuesday:         <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>  10:00 AM – 7:00 PM</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Wednesday:      10:00 AM – 7:00 PM</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Thursday:          10:00 AM – 7:00 PM</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Friday:               10:00 AM – 7:00 PM</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Saturdays:         10:00 AM – 5:00 PM</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Sundays:                       CLOSED</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p>

2014 Dodge Journey

113,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Dodge Journey

ALL SERVICE RECORDS,NO ACCIDENT 4 CYL,MINT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Journey

ALL SERVICE RECORDS,NO ACCIDENT 4 CYL,MINT

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

  1. 1729283552
  2. 1729283552
  3. 1729283551
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
113,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB5ET201469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. 

 

AUTO REV

4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B

4459 Chesswood Dr

Toronto, ON

M3J 2C2

 

T: (416)636-7776

EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM

 

Monday:            10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Tuesday:            10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Wednesday:      10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Thursday:          10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Friday:               10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Saturdays:         10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sundays:                       CLOSED

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Rev Inc.

Used 2017 Nissan Titan ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT ,CREW CAB,SV MODEL for sale in North York, ON
2017 Nissan Titan ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT ,CREW CAB,SV MODEL 139,000 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Infiniti QX60 ALL SERVICE RECORDS,7 PASS,AWD,BACK CAM for sale in North York, ON
2014 Infiniti QX60 ALL SERVICE RECORDS,7 PASS,AWD,BACK CAM 132,000 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2011 MINI Cooper ONE OWNER,ALL SERVICE RECORDS,NO ACCIDENT for sale in North York, ON
2011 MINI Cooper ONE OWNER,ALL SERVICE RECORDS,NO ACCIDENT 96,000 KM $9,900 + tax & lic

Email Auto Rev Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-636-XXXX

(click to show)

416-636-7776

Alternate Numbers
416-828-0075
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Journey