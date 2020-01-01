2014 Dodge Journey

CALLS ONLY 416 271 9996 WILL SELL FOR 7500.00 plus HST INCUDING SAFETY .... 3 MONTH 5 000 KM LUBRICO WARRANTY included at listed price. AUTO RESALE INC. CALL 416 271 9996 FOR INFO AND APPT DONT MISS THIS ONE 416 271 9996 PLEASE NO TEXT MESSAGES OR EMAILS WITHOUT RETURN PHONE NUMBERS OR WE WILL NOT REPLY BACK LS 416 271 9996
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Temporary spare tire
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Daytime Running Lights
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Warranty
-
- Powertrain
-
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
-
- Keyless Start
- Knee Air Bag
