2014 Fiat 500

CALLS ONLY 416 271 9996 WILL SELL FOR 8995.00 plus HST INCUDING SAFETY .... 3 MONTH 5 000 KM LUBRICO WARRANTY included at listed price. AUTO RESALE INC. CALL 416 271 9996 FOR INFO AND APPT DONT MISS THIS ONE 416 271 9996 PLEASE NO TEXT MESSAGES OR EMAILS WITHOUT RETURN PHONE NUMBERS OR WE WILL NOT REPLY BACK LS 416 271 9996
- Safety
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Exterior
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Climate Control
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Automatic Headlights
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Split Rear Seat
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Warranty
- Trim
- Powertrain
- Additional Features
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Knee Air Bag
- Convertible Soft Top
- Bluetooth Connection
