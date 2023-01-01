Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Fiat 500L

149,002 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

Contact Seller
2014 Fiat 500L

2014 Fiat 500L

TREK ROOF NAV LOADED

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Fiat 500L

TREK ROOF NAV LOADED

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

  1. 1676084458
  2. 1676084460
  3. 1676084463
  4. 1676084465
  5. 1676084468
  6. 1676084471
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
149,002KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9606742
  • VIN: zfbcfadh0ez025181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,002 KM

Vehicle Description

CALLS OR TEXTS ONLY PLEASE ...WILL SELL FOR ABOVE SALE PRICE INCLUDING SAFETY, WARRANTY.PLUS HST AND LICENSING..ALSO INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 5000 KM LUBRICO DEALER SHIELD WARRANTY ADDITIONAL WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ..PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 416 271 9996 AUTO RESALE INC.56 MARTIN ROSS AVE TORONTO M3J 2L4 WE WORK BY APPT ONLY SO CALL 416 271 9996 THANK YOU

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

2014 Fiat 500L TREK ...
 149,002 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Sonata ...
 181,002 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda CX-5 FWD ...
 257,000 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-271-XXXX

(click to show)

416-271-9996

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory