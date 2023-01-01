Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford E350

287,000 KM

Details Description

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

416-787-7888

Contact Seller
2014 Ford E350

2014 Ford E350

EXTENDED

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford E350

EXTENDED

Location

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

416-787-7888

  1. 1681844917
  2. 1681844921
  3. 1681844926
  4. 1681844931
  5. 1681844938
  6. 1681844943
  7. 1681844946
  8. 1681844950
  9. 1681844954
  10. 1681844957
  11. 1681844961
  12. 1681844966
  13. 1681844970
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
287,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9847865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 287,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford E350 extended, roof rack, divider, shelves, A/C, backup sensor, chrome, excellent condition, certified, 287000 kms, asking $14,900.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

2014 Chevrolet G3500...
 170,000 KM
$22,500 + tax & lic
2014 Hino 258
211,000 KM
$48,500 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Sierra 2500
378,000 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic

Email A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

Call Dealer

416-787-XXXX

(click to show)

416-787-7888

Alternate Numbers
416-428-7411
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory