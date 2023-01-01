$14,900+ tax & licensing
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
416-787-7888
2014 Ford E350
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
287,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 287,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Ford E350 extended, roof rack, divider, shelves, A/C, backup sensor, chrome, excellent condition, certified, 287000 kms, asking $14,900.
