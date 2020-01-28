Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford Edge

4dr Limited AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Edge

4dr Limited AWD

Location

Your Car Toronto

31 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A4

647-964-8095

  1. 4600491
  2. 4600491
  3. 4600491
  4. 4600491
  5. 4600491
  6. 4600491
  7. 4600491
  8. 4600491
  9. 4600491
  10. 4600491
  11. 4600491
  12. 4600491
  13. 4600491
  14. 4600491
  15. 4600491
  16. 4600491
  17. 4600491
  18. 4600491
  19. 4600491
  20. 4600491
  21. 4600491
  22. 4600491
  23. 4600491
  24. 4600491
  25. 4600491
  26. 4600491
  27. 4600491
  28. 4600491
  29. 4600491
  30. 4600491
  31. 4600491
  32. 4600491
  33. 4600491
  34. 4600491
  35. 4600491
  36. 4600491
  37. 4600491
Contact Seller

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 159,482KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4600491
  • Stock #: 153
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC7EBA87245
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder

Navigation System, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Parking Sensors, Power Windows, Power Seat, Keyless Entry, and more.


Book your Test Drive Today!

Ask about our warranty packages.

Our team is professional and we offer a no-pressure environment. Finding the right vehicle at the right price, we are here to help our customers.

What we offer you is our expertise in finding cars with no problems so you have a great buying experience and no regrets!

We are including a basic 3 YEARS WARRANTY on Engine, transmission and differential if we do the certification which can also be upgraded to Electrical, power tech, suspension, AC, heating and cooling, brakes, seals and gaskets! The car also comes with a CarProof History Report at NO COST.

Certification- All vehicles can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $995. If not Certified & E-Tested then as per Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. OMVIC regulations: This vehicle is not certified, not e-tested unless the customer requires and pay the certification.

Prices are plus 13% HST and Licensing Fee.

Trade-ins are welcome if you have your old car to trade in, bring it for a free appraisal.

Financing available for all types of credits GOOD, BAD, New in Canada, it does not matter, WE’LL GET YOU A LOAN. We offer rates as low as 4.99% O.A.C. To apply please visit our website www.yourcartoronto.com Ontario Registered UCDA Dealer.

Located at 31 Toro Road, North York, ON, M3J 2A4. Open Business Hours are from 10 am to 7 pm. Contact us at 647-964-8095. Come by and check out our inventory!!! Follow us: Instagram - @yourcartoronto Facebook - www.facebook.com/yourcartoronto

 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Your Car Toronto

2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 19,000 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Edge 4dr L...
 159,482 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic
2013 Porsche Panamer...
 128,967 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
Your Car Toronto

Your Car Toronto

31 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

647-964-XXXX

(click to show)

647-964-8095

Send A Message