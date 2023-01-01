Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Escape

239,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

Location

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

  1. 1689011710
  2. 1689011717
  3. 1689011720
  4. 1689011724
  5. 1689011727
  6. 1689011730
  7. 1689011733
  8. 1689011736
  9. 1689011739
  10. 1689011744
  11. 1689011747
  12. 1689011748
  13. 1689011754
  14. 1689011760
  15. 1689011767
  16. 1689011771
  17. 1689011776
  18. 1689011779
  19. 1689011785
  20. 1689011789
  21. 1689011794
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
239,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10162995
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX7EUC47441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 239,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 FORD ESCAPE 

 

BACK UP CAMERA

HEATED SEAT

BLUETOOTH

CRUISE CONTROL

 

Certified  

The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety ,Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

-- FullY Certified.

 

CARVIEW MOTORS INC..

 

--    Up to 3 Years warranty available  FOR powertrain

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

--     We're located @

-- 1270 Finch Avenue W

-- M3J 3J7 (FINCH & TANGIERS Rd)

-- CARVIEW MOTORS INC.

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 

--     HAGGLE FREE 

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

-- WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,

-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-435-8255

-- Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; 

 

Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherine's, #Nonmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Wetland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitty, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #SUNROOFTrenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motors

2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 169,000 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 180,000 KM
$8,450 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic
168,000 KM
$11,450 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory