Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*** $500 OFF IF YOU CHOSE TO FINANCE WITH US! OFFER DOES NOT APPLY TO CASH PURCHASES</p><p>ATTENTION DEALERS: We will also sell to dealers at our retail price - safety included! </p><p>This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!</p><p>We will provide you with:</p><p>• Full disclosure (history/accident search</p><p>• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!</p><p>• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.</p><p>• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.</p><p>We specialize in Auto Financing so if you don’t fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.</p><p>*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing. </p><p> </p>

2014 Ford Escape

188,899 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12546650

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Epic Auto Trader

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

647-241-4148

  1. 1747848819
  2. 1747848817
  3. 1747848817
  4. 1747848817
  5. 1747848817
  6. 1747848819
  7. 1747848819
  8. 1747848819
  9. 1747848819
  10. 1747848818
  11. 1747848818
  12. 1747848818
  13. 1747848820
  14. 1747848818
  15. 1747848820
  16. 1747848820
  17. 1747848820
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
188,899KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G91EUA33014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,899 KM

Vehicle Description

*** $500 OFF IF YOU CHOSE TO FINANCE WITH US! OFFER DOES NOT APPLY TO CASH PURCHASES

ATTENTION DEALERS: We will also sell to dealers at our retail price - safety included! 

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

• Full disclosure (history/accident search

• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you don’t fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing. 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Seating

Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Epic Auto Trader

Used 2014 Dodge Journey Crossroad for sale in North York, ON
2014 Dodge Journey Crossroad 181,794 KM $8,490 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Expedition Limited for sale in North York, ON
2017 Ford Expedition Limited 206,846 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GL for sale in North York, ON
2013 Hyundai Accent GL 126,666 KM $7,990 + tax & lic

Email Epic Auto Trader

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Epic Auto Trader

Epic Auto Trader

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-241-XXXX

(click to show)

647-241-4148

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Epic Auto Trader

647-241-4148

2014 Ford Escape