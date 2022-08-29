Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Escape

172,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

TITANIUM 4WD - LEATHER|REMOTE START|PANO|NAVI|CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

TITANIUM 4WD - LEATHER|REMOTE START|PANO|NAVI|CAM

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

172,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9219856
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J98EUD88920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD - Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Remote Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Power Trunk, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth and More. Odometer: 172,000 KM.

We speak your language: English, French, Spanish, Farsi, Arabic, Assyrian, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu & Shona.

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours: 

Monday - Friday: 10am - 8pm

Saturday : 10am - 5pm

Sunday :  11am - 4pm

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $595 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal.

Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

2017 Mercedes-Benz E...
 36,000 KM
$46,895 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 5 Series 53...
 124,000 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2012 BMW 6 Series 65...
 107,000 KM
$34,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory