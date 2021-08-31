Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford F-150

126,998 KM

Details Description Features

$27,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

Contact Seller

$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

126,998KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7646224
  • Stock #: 153753
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF2EFA72673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153753
  • Mileage 126,998 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford
F-150 4WD SuperCrew 145" XLT Automatic 5L 8-Cyl Flex Fuel
Clean Carfax, No Accident, Ontario Car, Low Km
Blue Tooth, Running Board,


All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. The financing fee is extra. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($1499). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified

All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St #4 North York ON M3J1N6 AUTO PLUTO

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoPluto

2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 33,000 KM
$33,998 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Sed...
 77,000 KM
$15,488 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Accord Se...
 66,000 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic

Email AutoPluto

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Call Dealer

888-507-XXXX

(click to show)

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory