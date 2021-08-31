+ taxes & licensing
888-507-5798
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
888-507-5798
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford
F-150 4WD SuperCrew 145" XLT Automatic 5L 8-Cyl Flex Fuel
Clean Carfax, No Accident, Ontario Car, Low Km
Blue Tooth, Running Board,
All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. The financing fee is extra. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($1499). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St #4 North York ON M3J1N6 AUTO PLUTO
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6