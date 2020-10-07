Menu
2014 Ford F-250

66,000 KM

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

XL

2014 Ford F-250

XL

Location

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

66,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6212946
  • VIN: 1FT7W2B65EEB54871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us or come in for a test drive. Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits. 

 

  call us: 647-7032620

 

CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Ave W M3J 2E5 (KEELE & FINCH) 

 

Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00 Sunday by appointment

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Email Carview Motor

