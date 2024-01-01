$9,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Focus
2014 Ford Focus
S ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!!~
2014 Ford Focus
S ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!!~
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
114,817KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FADP3E27EL394455
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7477
- Mileage 114,817 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2014 Ford Focus S, black color with 114,000km (STK#7477) This vehicle was $10990 NOW ON SALE FOR $9990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Emergency interior trunk release
Mechanical
Power Steering
3.82 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Interior
Power Door Locks
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Convenience
Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Additional Features
sun visors
4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Driver knee airbags
speed sensitive volume control
Front power windows
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Rear seat folding
Capless fuel filler system
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
0.98 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
DIAMETER 24 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
DIAMETER 19 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
2.6 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
14.7 STEERING RATIO
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
2014 Ford Focus