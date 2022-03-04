$6,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Carview Motors
1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5
416-737-0852
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,999
- Listing ID: 8471046
- VIN: 1FADP3F23EL214483
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,710 KM
Vehicle Description
HEATED SEATSBLUETOOTHCRUISE CONTROL
CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Avenue W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD)
1-3 YEAR WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES, NO MATTER MILEAGE, CONDITION.
WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)
For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive.
Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.
647-703-2620
Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment
Vehicle Features
