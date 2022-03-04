Menu
2014 Ford Focus

181,710 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-737-0852

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

SE

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Carview Motors

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

416-737-0852

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

181,710KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8471046
  VIN: 1FADP3F23EL214483

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 181,710 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford Focus SE
HEATED SEATSBLUETOOTHCRUISE CONTROL

CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Avenue W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD) 


 


1-3 YEAR WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES, NO MATTER MILEAGE, CONDITION.


 


WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)


 


For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive.


 


Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.


 


647-703-2620


 


Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

