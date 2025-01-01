2014 Ford Fusion

Menu
146,000 KM

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5

(437) 422-9465

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
146,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0HD8ER245638

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

CLEAN TITLE

LOW MILEAGE ( 146 KM)

FULLY CERTIFIED ( included in price)

UP TO 3 YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE ( engine, transmission, head gasket)

FINANACE AVAILABLE

 

📊 Mileage: 146,000 km 🧾 Status: Clean Title – No Accidents 🔧 Certification: Fully Certified (Included in Price) 🧰 Warranty: Up to 3 Years Available (Engine, Transmission, Head Gasket) 💵 Financing: Available – All Credit Accepted

🔍 Vehicle Details

  • Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC

  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic

  • Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)

  • Fuel Type: Gasoline

  • Fuel Economy: Approx. 9.4L/100km city | 6.4L/100km highway

💺 Features & Options

  • Air Conditioning & Dual-Zone Climate Control

  • Power Windows / Power Locks / Power Mirrors

  • Heated Front Seats

  • Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start

  • Backup Camera

  • Bluetooth / USB / AUX Connectivity

  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls

  • Cruise Control

  • Alloy Wheels

  • Fog Lights

  • Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel

  • Split-Folding Rear Seats

🧼 Condition: Extremely clean inside and out – no rust, no mechanical issues, well maintained. Drives smooth and tight.

💥 Bonus: ✅ Fully Certified (Included in Price) ✅ Optional Warranty up to 3 Years ✅ Financing Options Available ✅ Trade-Ins Welcome

WHY CHOOSE US?/// WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? We've got you covered!/// Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!/// 3-Year Warranty & Financing Available/// No Extra Fees: Certification is included!---- Call us now at 647 642 4935 to book your test drive!---- We're located at Unit 311-1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele and Finch.Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase!As an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.Up to 3Years Warranty available.Serving Customers Across Ontario📍 Location: 1275 Finch west, North York, Toronto.  Unit 311. Postal Code: M3J 0L5  📞 Contac: 6476424935 Mark🚗 Drives Excellent 🔑 Comes with Warranty Options Available

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Aluminum Wheels

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5
