2014 Ford Fusion

Location
Best Auto Collection
1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5
(437) 422-9465
Certified
$9,750
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN TITLE
LOW MILEAGE ( 146 KM)
FULLY CERTIFIED ( included in price)
UP TO 3 YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE ( engine, transmission, head gasket)
FINANACE AVAILABLE
📊 Mileage: 146,000 km 🧾 Status: Clean Title – No Accidents 🔧 Certification: Fully Certified (Included in Price) 🧰 Warranty: Up to 3 Years Available (Engine, Transmission, Head Gasket) 💵 Financing: Available – All Credit Accepted🔍 Vehicle Details
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
Fuel Type: Gasoline
Fuel Economy: Approx. 9.4L/100km city | 6.4L/100km highway
Air Conditioning & Dual-Zone Climate Control
Power Windows / Power Locks / Power Mirrors
Heated Front Seats
Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start
Backup Camera
Bluetooth / USB / AUX Connectivity
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
Fog Lights
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Split-Folding Rear Seats
🧼 Condition: Extremely clean inside and out – no rust, no mechanical issues, well maintained. Drives smooth and tight.
💥 Bonus: ✅ Fully Certified (Included in Price) ✅ Optional Warranty up to 3 Years ✅ Financing Options Available ✅ Trade-Ins Welcome
WHY CHOOSE US?/// WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? We've got you covered!/// Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!/// 3-Year Warranty & Financing Available/// No Extra Fees: Certification is included!---- Call us now at 647 642 4935 to book your test drive!---- We're located at Unit 311-1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele and Finch.Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase!As an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.Up to 3Years Warranty available.Serving Customers Across Ontario📍 Location: 1275 Finch west, North York, Toronto. Unit 311. Postal Code: M3J 0L5 📞 Contac: 6476424935 Mark🚗 Drives Excellent 🔑 Comes with Warranty Options Available
