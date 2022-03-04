Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 GMC Savana

0 KM

Details Features

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

416-787-7888

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Savana

2014 GMC Savana

12 ft single wheele

Watch This Vehicle

2014 GMC Savana

12 ft single wheele

Location

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

416-787-7888

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8550827
  • VIN: 1gd072ca3e1186691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

2012 Ford Transit Co...
 0 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Expre...
 0 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2007 Ford Econoline ...
 224,000 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic

Email A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

Call Dealer

416-787-XXXX

(click to show)

416-787-7888

Alternate Numbers
416-428-7411
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory