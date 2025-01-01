$22,888+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 3500
HD 4WD Reg Cab 133 WT
Location
Montero Auto Centre
1101 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2C9
416-665-1940
$22,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 91,499 KM
Vehicle Description
MONTERO AUTO CENTRE COME ON IN OR CALL TODAY!!!!!! 647-618-0086 Financing - $0 Down, options for no payments for 3 months deferral option (O.A.C). We work with all major banks, and lenders to get you approved with the lowest rates and most flexible terms. We offer financing for all types of credit situations. Delivery - We deliver vehicles all over Ontario! From your home or work place or anywhere in the province of Ontario at no extra cost! Price - We offer high quality vehicles at the lowest price available. No haggle, No hassle, no administration fees or hidden fees. Just our best price first! Prices are plus HST, MTO Licensing. Trade - We pay top value for your trade Bring your trade in for free analysis! Montero Auto Centre A Family Business - Large indoor pre-owned vehicle dealership with many high quality used vehicles to choose from - Located at 1101 Finch Avenue West, North York, Ontario, M3J 2C9. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all of our pages. Aftermarket Products - All extended warranties from reputable, insured/bonded companies. Call to make an appointment today! Please confirm cash sales as certain vehicles are financing only. As per omvic regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for an additional $799. All of our vehicles are in excellent showroom condition, and have been fully pre-inspected by a licensed mechanic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Montero Auto Centre
416-665-1940