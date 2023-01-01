Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hino 258

211,000 KM

Details Description

$48,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,500

+ taxes & licensing

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

416-787-7888

Contact Seller
2014 Hino 258

2014 Hino 258

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hino 258

Location

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

416-787-7888

  1. 1680216027
  2. 1680216031
  3. 1680216034
  4. 1680216038
  5. 1680216042
  6. 1680216048
  7. 1680216054
  8. 1680216060
  9. 1680216065
  10. 1680216071
  11. 1680216077
  12. 1680216084
  13. 1680216090
  14. 1680216096
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
211,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9782824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Hino 258, 18 foot box, 2 curbside doors and rear barn style doors, 3 passenger seating, automatic transmission, hydraulic brakes, G-class drivers license drivable 211000 kms, asking $48,500.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

2014 Hino 258
211,000 KM
$48,500 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 0 KM
$4,900 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Sierra 2500
378,000 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic

Email A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

Call Dealer

416-787-XXXX

(click to show)

416-787-7888

Alternate Numbers
416-428-7411
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory