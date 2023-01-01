$48,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,500
+ taxes & licensing
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
416-787-7888
2014 Hino 258
2014 Hino 258
Location
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1
416-787-7888
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$48,500
+ taxes & licensing
211,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9782824
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Box Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 211,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Hino 258, 18 foot box, 2 curbside doors and rear barn style doors, 3 passenger seating, automatic transmission, hydraulic brakes, G-class drivers license drivable 211000 kms, asking $48,500.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1