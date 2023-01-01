$18,950+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Accord
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10409073
- VIN: 1HGCR2F53EA801137
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,196 KM
Vehicle Description
*REBUILD TITLE*2014 Honda Accord Sport, a Great Choice for a Commuter Sedan !
This 2014 Honda Accord comes with a 2.4 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 189 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: HEATED FRONT SEATS and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
Well reviewed: "The 2014 Honda Accord earns top honors in the midsize sedan class with its mix of excellent packaging, superb fuel economy and rewarding performance,' (edumunds.com).
"Accords have always been well-rounded vehicles, a trait that, along with their strong reputation for trouble-free ownership, has contributed greatly to this Honda's massive popularity.
The latest Honda Accord continues that tradition," (edumunds.com).
"The 2014 Honda Accord is a good midsize car . Its cabin features upscale materials, an intuitive dashboard layout, and an easy-to-read display. The seats are comfortable and roomy for
all occupants," (cars.usnews.com).
INCLUDES BACK UP CAMERA !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
