2014 Honda Accord

92,196 KM

Details Description Features

$18,950

+ tax & licensing
$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2014 Honda Accord

2014 Honda Accord

2014 Honda Accord

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

92,196KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10409073
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F53EA801137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,196 KM

Vehicle Description

*REBUILD TITLE*2014 Honda Accord Sport, a Great Choice for a Commuter Sedan !

 

This 2014 Honda Accord comes with a 2.4 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 189 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: HEATED FRONT SEATS and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Well reviewed: "The 2014 Honda Accord earns top honors in the midsize sedan class with its mix of excellent packaging, superb fuel economy and rewarding performance,' (edumunds.com).

 

"Accords have always been well-rounded vehicles, a trait that, along with their strong reputation for trouble-free ownership, has contributed greatly to this Honda's massive popularity. 

 

The latest Honda Accord continues that tradition," (edumunds.com).

 

"The 2014 Honda Accord is a good midsize car . Its cabin features upscale materials, an intuitive dashboard layout, and an easy-to-read display. The seats are comfortable and roomy for 

 

all occupants," (cars.usnews.com).

 

INCLUDES BACK UP CAMERA !

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you ! 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

