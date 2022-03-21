Menu
2014 Honda Accord

149,999 KM

Details Description Features

$17,480

+ tax & licensing
$17,480

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2014 Honda Accord

2014 Honda Accord

Sedan 4dr I4 CVT Sport

2014 Honda Accord

Sedan 4dr I4 CVT Sport

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$17,480

+ taxes & licensing

149,999KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8921728
  • Stock #: 153939
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F55EA801656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153939
  • Mileage 149,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Honda Accord Sedan 4dr I4 CVT Sports Automatic 2.4L 4-Cyl Gasoline
This is a Financing price: $17480 the cash Price is: $18888
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :

https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq
*Memory seats
*Power Rear Hatch
*Wood Trim
*Leather
* Sunroof
* Backup Camera
* Heated Seats
* Power Windows
* Tilted Steering wheel
* Mounted Controls on Steering wheel ( Radio / Cruise / Bluetooth )
* Bluetooth
* AM/FM/MP3 / USB / AUX-in / Bluetooth
* 4 Brand new tires
* Tinted glass
.All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.

Address:3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

