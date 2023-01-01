2014 Honda Civic

$15,480 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10065306

10065306 Stock #: 154100

154100 VIN: 2HGFB2F42EH002508

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 154100

Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Additional Features Automatic FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.