2014 Honda Civic

0 KM

Details

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

4dr Cvt Lx

2014 Honda Civic

4dr Cvt Lx

Location

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 10102782
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F47EH019725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 honda civic

auto 

runs and drive great 

no extra charge for safety 

$8950 plus hst

Thank you for calling Carview Motors Inc, please call 416-665-1000, we are located 1270 Finch Ave W Unit 7-8, you can view all of our inventory at carviewmotor.ca 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

