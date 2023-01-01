$8,950+ tax & licensing
$8,950
+ taxes & licensing
Carview Motors
416-665-1000
2014 Honda Civic
2014 Honda Civic
4dr Cvt Lx
Carview Motors
1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7
416-665-1000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
Fair Condition
- Listing ID: 10102782
- VIN: 2HGFB2F47EH019725
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
2014 honda civic
auto
runs and drive great
no extra charge for safety
$8950 plus hst
Thank you for calling Carview Motors Inc, please call 416-665-1000, we are located 1270 Finch Ave W Unit 7-8, you can view all of our inventory at carviewmotor.ca
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth Connection
1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7