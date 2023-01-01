2014 Honda Civic

$8,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 9 , 8 3 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10105383

10105383 Stock #: 6212

6212 VIN: 2HGFB2F43EH000301

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6212

Mileage 269,830 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features "

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.