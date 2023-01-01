$10,880+ tax & licensing
$10,880
+ taxes & licensing
888-507-5798
2014 Honda Civic
SEDAN LX MANUAL
Location
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
166,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10426896
- Stock #: 154169
- VIN: 2HGFB2E40EH025206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Additional Features
Manual
FWD
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6