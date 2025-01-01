Menu
Used 2014 Honda Civic Touring for sale in North York, ON

2014 Honda Civic

209,972 KM

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda Civic

Touring

13171052

2014 Honda Civic

Touring

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
209,972KM
VIN 2HGFB2F74EH000107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 777789
  • Mileage 209,972 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
416-665-1000

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2014 Honda Civic