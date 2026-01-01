Menu
Used 2014 Honda Civic EX for sale in North York, ON

2014 Honda Civic

118,365 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda Civic

EX

13505924

2014 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Carview Motors

978 Roselawn Ave, North York, ON M6B 1C1

416-665-1000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,365KM
VIN 2HGFB2F5XEH039931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 365788
  • Mileage 118,365 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carview Motors

Email Carview Motors

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

978 Roselawn Ave, North York, ON M6B 1C1
Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

416-665-1000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2014 Honda Civic