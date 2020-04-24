Menu
2014 Honda Civic

LX

2014 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

416-727-6835

Sale Price

$9,890

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,500KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4932348
  • Stock #: 4627
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F54EH025328
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Welcome to FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE CENTRE, proud UCDA members who are ready to serve you! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE TODAY!

WE'RE LOCATED AT 100 TURBINE DRIVE, UNIT 1. NORTH YORK, ONT.

M9L 2S2. Phone: 416-727-6835.

2014 HONDA CIVIC, nice & clean, GRAY colour.

Odometer: 50, 500 KM.

Price: $9,890 + TAXES + LICENSING

No hidden costs.

SAFETY CERTIFIED + 1 YEAR WARRANTY POWER TRAIN INCLUDED!

Financing Available COME SEE OUR INVENTORY OF USED CARS.

Please call to book an appointment to see and test drive.

(416)-727-6835.at 100 Turbine Dr. unit 1, North York, Ontario

M9L-2S2.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Push Button Start
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player

