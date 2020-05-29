Menu
$9,350

+ taxes & licensing

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

416-727-6835

2014 Honda Civic

EX

EX

Location

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

Sale Price

$9,350

+ taxes & licensing

  • 112,100KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5091347
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F57EH008099
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey - Dark
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Welcome to FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE CENTRE, proud UCDA members who are ready to serve you! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE TODAY!

We're located at 100 TURBINE DRIVE, UNIT 1. NORTH YORK. ONTARIO. M9L 2S2.

Phone: 416-742-5095 // 905-782-2676

2014 Honda Civic, Nice and clean vehicle, White color.

Price: $9,350 + TAXES + LICENSING.

Safety Standard Certificate and 60 days Powertrain warranty included in sale price.

Financing available. 

Come see our inventory of used cars. 

Please give us a call to book a test drive or send us an email at farfanauto@gmail.com

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

